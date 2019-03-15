(Bloomberg) -- Happy Friday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started and send you into the weekend:

Thanks to Mario Draghi, the next European Central Bank chief might avoid the kind of monetary policy U-turn Draghi once had to tackle

Meetings adjourn. On the final day of the annual National People’s Congress session in Beijing, Chinese officials pledged not to use quantitative easing or big deficit spending to ease economic pain; they struggle to reassure foreign investors on a new law

Lowflation-land. The Bank of Japan held interest rates and downgraded its economic assessment, while the government reinforced a flexible view on the inflation goal

Flip side. It’s a very different picture in Argentina, where central bankers are committing to tighter monetary policy amid inflation spikes

Down Under. A pre-election government spending spree in Australia could give their central bankers some room to avoid adjusting interest rates

In review. China slowdown, trade war, recession risks: Here’s our Bloomberg Economics rundown of this week in the global economy

To contact the reporter on this story: Michelle Jamrisko in Singapore at mjamrisko@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net, Henry Hoenig

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.