(Bloomberg) -- The Netherlands’ fiscal trajectory is unsustainable and the next government needs to curb spending that was spurred by the pandemic and energy crisis, according to central bank chief Klaas Knot.

“I understand the fiscal position of the Dutch government, it’s the consequence of the government having to keep the economy afloat during the pandemic and protecting our citizens purchasing power against the immediate impact of the energy crisis,” Knot said in an interview in Amsterdam. “What I’m saying is that this trajectory cannot be sustained into the future.”

The Netherlands has been spending billions of euros in subsidies to households to ease pain of inflation and drop in purchasing power following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The caretaker government is close to finalizing the budget for 2024 and will allocate further €2 billion ($2.1 billion) to combat poverty, through higher health care and rent benefits and child-related support for the lowest and middle incomes, according to RTL Nieuws.

Last year’s spending plan already marked a stark departure from the country’s traditionally frugal approach that saw its outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte lead opposition to the European pandemic recovery fund in 2020.

“The pandemic is over. The energy crisis is not entirely over but the problem we have with poverty and the elements is a broader and longer-lasting problem than just energy poverty,” Knot said. “It’s clear that the new government will have to come with some adjustment to the fiscal trajectory.”

The Netherlands is scheduled to hold elections on Nov. 22 after the abrupt collapse of Rutte’s coalition over the summer.

