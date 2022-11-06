Next, Frasers Group Among Bidders for Made.com, Times Says

UK high-street giants Next Plc and Frasers Group Plc are among bidders for collapsed online furniture store Made.com Group Plc, The Sunday Times reported, without saying where it got the information.

Next offered around £2 million ($2.3 million) for Made’s website, brand, customer base and intellectual property, and would include Made among brands on its website if successful, the report said.

Frasers Group also tabled an offer while home furnishings retailer Dunelm Group Plc decided against one, it added.

Made.com said on Tuesday it plans to file for insolvency, after running out of cash due to rising freight costs and supply-chain difficulties. The company was valued at GBP775 million ($882 million) when it listed last year.

