(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s presumptive next leader laid out plans to prioritize easing housing pressures, resolving social issues and making the Asian financial center more competitive in the most detailed explanation of his platform yet.

Chief Executive nominee John Lee outlined his policy plans Friday, just nine days before he is expected to be elected by a 1,500-member committee of mostly Beijing loyalists. The former chief secretary and security minister’s platform acknowledged Hong Kong’s recent struggles, which include mass protests in 2019 and a Covid-19 surge this year that became the world’s deadliest.

“I understand that Hong Kong has experienced a series of unprecedented challenges in recent years, and many people are weary and doubtful about the future of Hong Kong,” Lee said in his platform document, adding that the city still had a “free and open society. With our joint efforts, Hong Kong will continue to be inclusive, diverse and open towards the world.”

Lee also said he would review key land and housing policies proposed by incumbent Chief Executive Carrie Lam, including development of the Northern Metropolis near Shenzhen, which aims to be a technology and science center that integrates Hong Kong with mainland China. Lam also pitched the Lantau Tomorrow project, to be situated on artificial islands.

Lee will focus on youth development, benefits for the elderly and help for working mothers. He will also endorse a government restructuring plan first proposed by Lam and work to enact additional national security legislation.

Details of Lee’s platform had been previously reported by local media including the South China Morning Post and Sing Tao newspapers.

Lee is set to be elected on May 8, in a process that is largely formality after Chinese authorities indicated their support for him as the sole candidate in the process and he secured more than enough a nominations to win. He’ll face pressure after he takes office on July 1 to restore business confidence, handle an aging society, address the city’s unaffordable housing crisis and manage virus curbs, which have deterred travel to the once easy-to-access financial hub.

Security issues will also remain a key focus for Lee, who was instrumental in quelling anti-government protests in 2019. One of his priorities will be the passage of a security measure known as Article 23, which was shelved in 2003 after it triggered massive demonstrations. Beijing effectively quelled pro-democracy demonstrations in 2019 by imposing its own national security law on the city the following year.

China’s top official overseeing Hong Kong, Xia Baolong, last July singled out housing as a key problem the future leader must tackle. The city for years has grappled with ways to alleviate a chronic housing shortage, which has made it the world’s most expensive residential market and left some of its poorest residents to live in coffin-size homes.

Lam revealed the Northern Metropolis plan in October, with the aim of attracting people from more crowded parts of the city to increase the population of two combined districts to 2.5 million from 1 million over 20 years. In 2018, Lam released plans for Lantau Tomorrow, a project centered around building artificial islands to alleviate the housing crisis.

Both plans face significant hurdles. It isn’t clear how the government will pay for either as Hong Kong recovers from almost three years of economic obstacles.

