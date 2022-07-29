Next Installment of Behind the Editor’s Desk at Bloomberg Crypto

(Bloomberg) -- Those who are new to the world of crypto might find themselves intimidated by (or attracted to!) the volatility, complexity, and frantic pace of an asset class that quite literally never sleeps. There are those who believe crypto and the blockchain will redefine our collective futures, and those who argue it’s just a set of solutions in search of a problem.

The job of Bloomberg editors is to assess all these perspectives and determine how (and whether) they become stories.

This episode of “Friday in the Editor’s Room” features a conversation with Crypto Senior Editors Anna Irrera, based in London, and Philip Lagerkranser, based in Zurich.

