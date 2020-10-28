(Bloomberg) -- Next Plc raised its annual earnings forecast for the third time as its recovery from a nationwide lockdown continues.

The clothing retailer, a linchpin of many British shopping areas, now expects a pretax profit of 365 million pounds ($476 million) for the year. The midpoint of the company’s previous forecast was 300 million pounds.

Key Insights

Next’s performance has been steadily improving as online sales continue to rise and the stores recover from a three-month mandatory shutdown in the spring at the height of the pandemic.

The retailer’s current outlook is very different from April, when its worst-case scenario was a loss of 150 million pounds and its midpoint was no profit at all.

Next said the tightening of restrictions on social interaction in many parts of the U.K. hasn’t affected business. Third-quarter sales were up 2.8% from the same time last year. It now expects full-year sales to be down 17%, compared with an earlier estimate for a drop of 20%.

Chief Executive Officer Simon Wolfson said uncertainty still remained, and the “biggest single unknown” is whether England, Northern Ireland and Scotland will follow the Welsh government and shut non-essential retail shops again to help curb the pandemic.

Market Reaction

Shares of Next have fallen just over 13% since the start of the year.

Get More

