(Bloomberg) -- Next Plc’s online sales kept growing in the first half, making the clothing chain one of the few bright spots in the U.K.’s embattled retail sector.

Online sales rose 12.6% in the latest six months. Overall sales at originally marked prices rose 4.3% and the retailer maintained its full-year guidance.

Next has picked up the pieces from struggling retailers like Debenhams Plc. It struck a new product license agreement with Ted Baker Plc in August in a bid to accelerate expansion of its childrenswear collections.

The clothier’s growth has been mostly driven by its investment in e-commerce, warehousing and distribution.

Next maintained its outlook after upgrading its forecast in July. It expects full-price sales to increase by 3.6% for the year and boosted its dividend by 4.5% to 57.5 pence, to be paid in January 2020.

Next’s shares have climbed 55% this year.

