Next More Optimistic for Profitable Year After Sales Improve
(Bloomberg) -- Next Plc said a better-than-expected pickup in sales since lockdowns eased means the U.K. clothing retailer will gain a profit this year.
- Next expects to report earnings of 195 million pounds ($252 million) for the year.
- Next’s second-quarter report will buoy sentiment as it shows British consumers are starting to buy fashion again following months of decline. The retailer, which temporarily closed its e-commerce business at one point, said its warehouse capacity has since recovered and second quarter online sales rose 9% like-for-like.
- The British clothing retailer said it has much more clarity over its online operations and consumer demand. In recent weeks, full-price sales have almost recovered to last year’s level.
- Still, the company added a caveat: if there’s a second lockdown, annual sales could fall by up to 33%.
- Shares in Next have fallen 25% this year.
