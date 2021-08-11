(Bloomberg) -- Incoming New York Governor Kathy Hochul pledged to put the scandals plaguing Andrew Cuomo behind her and address the pandemic, economic recovery and other problems plaguing the state.

“In 13 days I will officially become the 57th governor of the state of New York,” she said. “Make no mistake, our work has already begun and I know this year and a half has been so challenging.”

Hochul, a Democrat, will become the first female governor when she takes over for Andrew Cuomo who resigned Tuesday from his position as governor of New York following a damaging report by New York Attorney General Letitia James which found he sexually harassed 11 women, many of whom worked for him.

Wednesday’s press conference was the first time the lieutenant governor addressed the public since Cuomo’s resignation, which will take effect in two weeks.

Following his resignation she said she agreed with Cuomo’s decision to step down and was “prepared to lead,” in a statement on Tuesday. Hochul, 62, will serve the remainder of Cuomo’s term through December 2022.

Even during his resignation speech, Cuomo continued to deny he did anything wrong. The three-term Democrat still faces possible criminal charges and a potential impeachment investigation, which the state legislature has not said whether it will drop in light of Cuomo’s resignation. Some lawmakers are pushing for impeachment to ensure that Cuomo can’t run again for state-wide elected office.

Although Hochul has been lieutenant governor to Cuomo for six years, she is far less known than her predecessor. She was not present at most of Cuomo’s daily televised Covid-19 press briefings during the coronavirus pandemic. The New York Times reported the two have not spoken to one another since February as she sought to distance herself with the governor after sexual harassment allegations emerged.

She’s a moderate from Buffalo, far from the powerful epicenter of Manhattan, and was often overshadowed by Cuomo. Still, her allies say she is prepared. Since she entered politics four decades ago, Hochul has occupied town, county, state and federal offices. As lieutenant governor, she’s also traveled to every county in New York to court local officials.

This isn’t the first time Hochul has found herself cleaning up after a scandal. She won a special election in 2011 to the U.S. House of Representatives after an extramarital affair felled her predecessor.

This time though, she faces an even greater predicament with Cuomo’s downfall coming as New York confronts rising coronavirus cases due to the more contagious delta variant. Large pockets of New Yorkers remain unvaccinated, the state’s economy still in recovery and gun violence is on the rise.

Cuomo said last week that local governments need to decide whether to reimplement indoor mask mandates, which New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has resisted. Hochul will have a hard time going further -- the state legislature stripped the governor of the ability to issue directives without its approval.

Cuomo also said he would mandate vaccines or weekly testing for more than 70,000 public employees, including Metropolitan Transportation Authority and Port Authority workers. Still, the overall pace of vaccination has slowed dramatically, and rolling averages of hospitalizations and deaths are climbing once again. To reverse those trends, Hochul will have to work with a state Department of Health that hollowed out during Cuomo’s time in office.

