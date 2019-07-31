(Bloomberg) -- Next Plc raised its sales guidance for the year as investments in e-commerce keep the bellwether of the U.K.’s retail industry ahead of troubled rivals.

  • The apparel chain now expects full-price sales to increase by 3.6% for the year, up from a previous forecast of 1.7%.
  • Second-quarter full-price sales rose by 4%, well above analyst estimates.

Key Insights

  • Next’s digital investments, including warehousing and distribution upgrades, are paying off even as the U.K.’s department stores and rival apparel chains sink deeper into trouble. Online sales rose 12% in the latest quarter.
  • The company said full-price sales were particularly strong in July, meaning it had to do less discounting. Next plans fewer markdowns in the second half as well.
  • Unlike other U.K. retailers, many of which blamed a soggy spring for poor performance, Next had no complaints about the weather.
  • The report marks a sharp improvement from earlier this year, when the company warned that its first-quarter strength was unlikely to extend through the year.

Market Reaction

  • The retailer’s shares are up 41% this year.

