Next Raises Its Guidance as Investments in E-Commerce Pay Off

(Bloomberg) -- Next Plc raised its sales guidance for the year as investments in e-commerce keep the bellwether of the U.K.’s retail industry ahead of troubled rivals.

The apparel chain now expects full-price sales to increase by 3.6% for the year, up from a previous forecast of 1.7%.

Second-quarter full-price sales rose by 4%, well above analyst estimates.

Key Insights

Next’s digital investments, including warehousing and distribution upgrades, are paying off even as the U.K.’s department stores and rival apparel chains sink deeper into trouble. Online sales rose 12% in the latest quarter.

The company said full-price sales were particularly strong in July, meaning it had to do less discounting. Next plans fewer markdowns in the second half as well.

Unlike other U.K. retailers, many of which blamed a soggy spring for poor performance, Next had no complaints about the weather.

The report marks a sharp improvement from earlier this year, when the company warned that its first-quarter strength was unlikely to extend through the year.

Market Reaction

The retailer’s shares are up 41% this year.

