South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa -- whose ruling African National Congress is forecast to retain its majority on Wednesday -- has pledged reforms to boost a sluggish economy as well as to restructure state-owned companies and root out corruption. But he has presided over unemployment at a 15-year high of 27 percent with a significant proportion of the adult population living below the poverty line and many South Africans still lacking adequate electricity, sanitation and housing. In terms of real GDP per capita growth over the past two decades, South Africa has the poorest record of the major emerging-market economies, according to Bloomberg Economics.

