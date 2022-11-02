(Bloomberg) -- Next Plc, the British clothing and homewares chain, held its profit guidance steady and said that sales heading into the final months of the year are slightly better than expected.

Full-price sales rose 0.4% during the third quarter, compared to the same time a year earlier as consumers increasingly become more selective when shopping for clothes and homewares. The retailer said sales improved during the period as temperatures dropped and consumers bought heavier weight products.

Next is maintaining its full year profit forecast of £840 million ($966 million).

Considered a bellwether for the health of the high street, Next has issued two profit warnings this year as soaring inflation and the devaluation of the pound undermines consumer confidence. Shoppers are reining in spending on fashion and furniture as costs rise for everything from food to energy with prices in British shops now at the highest rate since at least 2005.

Next has around 500 stores in the UK and Ireland and a large domestic and international online division selling its own range of fashion, as well as third-party brands. It also uses its infrastructure network to help rival brands sell their goods online.

The shares have fallen 39% this year.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.