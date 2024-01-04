(Bloomberg) -- Next Plc is expecting a material impact from shipping delays resulting from unrest in the Red Sea, Chief Executive Officer Simon Wolfson said in a phone interview.

The UK retailer, which upgraded its profit guidance on Thursday on the back of a bumper Christmas, sources the vast majority of its fashion and home products from Asia. Next expects delays of two to two-and-a-half weeks on deliveries.

“We’re banking on it affecting most of our stock,” Wolfson said. “The longer it goes on, the more problems it will cause.”

Container ships are being forced to avoid the Red Sea and Suez Canal, the main route for products transported from Asia to Europe, after Iran-backed Houthi rebels started attacking ships as part of a campaign against Israel. Shipping rates have surged as containers reroute around the Cape of Good Hope.

Read More: Why Yemen’s Houthi Rebels Joined Fight Against Israel: QuickTake

Wolfson said the situation is an “inconvenience rather than a crisis.” During the Covid pandemic retailers were forced to cope with delays of as much as eight weeks as lockdowns shut ports in China.

Still, delays may lead to some sizes not being available and some new items arriving later than expected, he added. Currently Next isn’t expecting to have to increase prices as a result of the supply chain issues, and if it does the hike will be less than 1%, according to Wolfson.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.