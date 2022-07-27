(Bloomberg) -- This is the third story in a six-part series on the political and economic landscape facing Britain’s new prime minister.

Once a source of national pride, Britain’s National Health Service has turned into a crisis neither candidate campaigning to become the country’s next prime minister can afford to ignore.

As millions of patients await treatment, nurses threaten a pay strike and a wearied workforce confronts a Covid-19 resurgence, the state of the NHS is one of Boris Johnson’s most troubled legacies — and one of the most difficult to fix. Britons’s satisfaction with the public health-care system dipped to its lowest level in a quarter of a century this year.

“We face the worst NHS winter crisis in decades,” former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, whose resignation kick-started Johnson’s downfall, said last week. Sunak pointed to the patients awaiting care as a crucial emergency and pledged to harness the lessons of Covid to revamp the system as he vies with Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to become the next prime minister.

The pressure on the health service is just one of the major challenges facing the next prime minister. This week, Bloomberg News is looking at the cost-of-living crisis, public-sector pay, the costs of Brexit, and what happened to Johnson’s election promise to “level up” deprived parts of the country.

Trouble is, for the NHS there is no easy way to reverse the impact of years of budget cuts, staffing shortages and Covid’s relentless burden. There are now more than 6.6 million people in treatment limbo — a record — and more than 300,000 of them have been waiting for more than a year.

“We’ve got the cumulative impact of a decade of low funding growth and a failure to invest in the workforce, coinciding with a global pandemic and underlying period of rapidly aging population,” said Anita Charlesworth, a health economist and director of research at the Health Foundation charity.

Charlesworth and others say the solution is more money — and that largely means higher taxes because the government has run out of ways of cutting corners.

A modest improvement — shorter waiting times, more staffing and mental health funding — would require an annual spending increase of 5% in the short term and about 4% in the medium term, according to the Health Foundation’s estimates.

But both Sunak and Truss are trying to woo the Conservative Party grassroots members who ultimately pick the next leader with promises of lower taxes.

Truss repeated in a debate on Monday that she plans to reverse the increase in the National Insurance contributions put in place earlier this year to provide additional funding for the NHS. Overall she hasn’t addressed the issue as much as Sunak, but experts say she will be forced to if she’s picked to succeed Johnson, who credited the NHS with saving his life when he contracted Covid early in the pandemic. As it stands, the government is expected to spend £168 billion on health and social care in the current fiscal year, according to Sunak’s Spring Statement in March — that is up on NHS spending levels of about £120 billion five years ago.

“I don’t think it’s something that an incoming Prime Minister can afford to ignore,” said Helen Buckingham, who has held various roles within the NHS for 25 years and now is the director of strategy at Nuffield Trust, a health think tank. “The longer people are waiting and the more pressure there is, the harder it is for those people to be economically active.”

‘Dying From Covid’

Three factors have combined lately to nudge the NHS’s situation from strained to dire: Brexit has decimated the pool of potential staffers, the pandemic increased demand for care and inflation cut the pay of health professionals while also denting patients’ ability to afford private care.

And now there are concerns about a Covid resurgence next winter.

“The NHS is not living with Covid,” the editor in chief of the medical journal BMJ warned in an editorial this month. “It’s dying from it.”

The current resurgence, fueled by more contagious subvariants of omicron, already caused hospital admissions to top 9,000 a week in England in the first half the year. That’s far higher on average than in 2020, the pandemic’s first year, according to NHS data.

Covid’s shock waves are felt across other areas of care, from cancer diagnosis to mental health.

The number of patients required to wait for more than a year to get routine care swelled almost 200 times in the two years since the pandemic began. By now, when people reach the emergency room in an ambulance, they risk waiting for more than 12 hours for an available bed.

The number of doctors and nurses, meantime, is dwindling.

NHS in England is short of 12,000 hospital doctors and more than 50,000 nurses and midwives, according to a new report from parliament’s health and social care committee.

There’s no clear plan on how to fill the gap, and frustration is brewing among staffers who feel both overworked and underpaid. The government’s decision to grant health workers a 5% raise has backfired amid runaway inflation, because salaries aren’t keeping up with the cost of living.

UK Unions Threaten Strikes as Public Sector Pay Lags Inflation

The tight context leaves many with a difficult choice: leave the NHS for costly private care or see their health deteriorate. In the last quarter of 2021, there was a jump of almost 40% in the number of NHS patients who gave up waiting and opted to pay for care compared to the same period before the pandemic, according to statistics from the Private Healthcare Information Network.

As patients who can afford better care abandon the NHS and those who can’t remain, social inequalities become exacerbated — the very problem the health system was meant to tackle when it was created.

Summer is usually a time when the NHS is less strained, but at the moment “it feels like winter,” Nuffield’s Buckingham said.

