(Bloomberg) -- Next Plc’s sales growth fell short of estimates in the latest quarter, and the U.K. apparel chain warned that the summer heat’s boost to purchases may be short-lived.

Full-price sales under the Next brand gained 2.8 percent in the 12 weeks through July 28, the Leicester, England-based retailer said Wednesday. While the company said that beat its own expectations, the figure was just below analyst estimates. The shares fell as much as 6.3 percent in early London trading, the most since November.

Next said the benefits of the heat have won’t last as consumers who restocked their wardrobes with shorts and T-shirts will hold back on spending later in the year.

“It is almost certain that some of these sales have been pulled forward from August, so we are maintaining our sales and profit guidance,” the company said. That forecast is for 2.2 percent revenue growth in the year through January 2019.

Disappointing sales at Next, one of the sector’s most reliable performers, will fuel investor concerns over the prospects for the U.K.’s struggling retailers. While the heat wave spurred hard-up British consumers to buy more summer clothes, such products often have lower margins than jackets and coats.

Next has been ahead of some of its rivals in adapting to the rise of e-commerce, with sales in the company’s online business rising 12.5 percent in the second quarter, ahead of expectations. Summer clearance sales performed well, helping to keep inventories in check, the retailer said.

“Next Online has continued to benefit from a better range, more competitive prices and service options,” RBC Capital Markets analyst Shelly Xie said in a note.

