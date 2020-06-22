(Bloomberg) -- Canada’s largest city will reopen restaurant patios, shops and swimming pools on Wednesday after officials determined that the Covid-19 virus is under control.

“The city of Toronto and the Peel region will be allowed to enter stage two,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford said at a news conference Monday. “We’re seeing the trends go the right way. We’re hitting our markers.”

The country’s financial center has also been one of its Covid hotspots. As of June 20, the city had reported 13,856 cases and 1,039 fatalities since the start of the outbreak. More than 11,800 people have recovered.

Toronto’s downtown core has been quiet since shutdowns to contain the virus were implemented in early March. The city has remained under partial lockdown as Ontario gradually reopened businesses including hair salons and shopping malls in other regions earlier this month.

The Peel region, which is west of Toronto, will also reopen, while the Windsor-Essex area isn’t ready for stage two of reopening plans, Ford said.

“No one wants to see every region of Ontario opened more than I do, but we have to do it right, and unfortunately right now the threat of this virus in Windsor-Essex is still too great,” Ford said.

On Monday, New York City entered phase two of its reopening plans with similar businesses coming back online. Still, things won’t quite be back to normal as shoppers should be prepared to wear face masks and physically distance from others. Restaurants are allowed to offer only outdoor seating.

It’s not clear how much Toronto’s financial district will be affected by the move. Two dozen major Toronto employers -- including Canada’s key banks and insurers -- have said they intend to keep most downtown staff home until at least September.

Ford thanked Ontarians for their hard work during the lockdown.

“Because of them, because of their efforts, we’re beating this virus.” he said during the briefing.

