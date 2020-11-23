(Bloomberg) -- In 2019, the U.S.-China trade war blew a hole in global growth, in 2020, the pandemic caused a historic crash, but 2021 could be the year when U.S.-China ties stabilize and a vaccine draws a long-awaited line under the Covid crisis. Bloomberg Economics’ base case is a contraction of 4.1% in global output this year, followed by a rebound to 4.9% growth in 2021. Uncertainty on the course of the virus, extent of stimulus, and timing of a vaccine mean the range of possible outcomes remains unusually wide.

