(Bloomberg) -- Investors gave Nextdoor Holdings Inc. a warm welcome to the public markets neighborhood. Shares of the localized social networking company surged 40% in its first hour of trading.

Nextdoor began trading Monday on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker KIND after merging with the special purpose acquisition company Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II. The shares were temporarily halted and resumed trading with gains of more than 30% over the SPAC’s Friday closing price.

Sarah Friar, the chief executive officer, said her focus is on “the long run,” not the stock price. “It’s all about execution,” she said in an interview on Bloomberg TV.

“We’ve aggregated the neighborhood,” said Friar, who previously ran the financial department at Square Inc. “Now let’s welcome other businesses that can bring to those neighbors what they need.”

Nextdoor’s user base has widened during the coronavirus pandemic as people seek new ways to connect with their communities from a distance. The site had 63 million users in mid-2021, up from 48 million in 2019. The SPAC merger valued the business at $4.3 billion.

Among Nextdoor’s competition is Facebook. People buy and sell goods on Facebook Marketplace, and parent company Meta Platforms Inc. has been testing a Nextdoor-like service in Canada called Neighborhoods.

Like Facebook, Nextdoor grapples with hate speech. Friar said Nextdoor is taking steps to make the site “kinder,” including by instituting what it calls a kindness reminder to notify users that their posts may be moderated.

