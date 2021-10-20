(Bloomberg) -- NextEra Energy Inc. said it had a record quarter for renewable energy, adding about 2,160 megawatts to its backlog of projects, even as supply-chain issues dog the industry.

The company’s clean energy subsidiary added about 1,240 megawatts of new wind projects, marking its best-ever quarter of wind additions. It also added 515 megawatts of solar projects and 345 megawatts of energy storage projects to its renewables and storage backlog, the company said Wednesday when it released its third-quarter earnings.

The company, which calls itself the world’s biggest generator of renewable energy from wind and solar, also derives much of its power from natural-gas fired plants. Earlier this week, it was among 15 companies removed from a key S&P Dow Jones clean energy index as it tightened membership requirements.

