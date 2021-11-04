(Bloomberg) -- NextEra Energy Inc. wants to build transmission lines off the New Jersey coast that will carry electricity from wind turbines ashore.

The world’s biggest generator of wind and solar power filed its proposals with the regional grid operator, PJM Interconnection LLC, and said the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities also will have a say. The lines are collectively called the New Jersey Seawind Connector and are designed to minimize marine and environmental impacts, according to a news release Thursday.

The plan doesn’t commit NextEra to constructing offshore turbines, which Chief Executive Officer Jim Robo has described as too risky from a permitting point of view and overly expensive. “It’s bad energy policy and it’s bad business.” he said during a 2018 conference call with analysts.

