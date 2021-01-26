(Bloomberg) -- Clean-energy giant NextEra Energy Inc. announced a plan to electrify thousands of school buses, capitalizing on President Joe Biden’s goal of accelerating the green transition.

NextEra Energy Resources, a subsidiary of the company, has agreed to work toward a joint venture with international bus and rail company FirstGroup to transition tens of thousands of public transit vehicles in the U.S. and Canada to electric, the companies said Tuesday. The plan would first electrify the 43,000 buses operated by FirstGroup unit First Student.

The announcement comes as Biden moves aggressively to combat climate change in his first days in office, including signing an executive order to replace the entire fleet of federal government cars and trucks with electric vehicles. His clean energy and infrastructure plan calls for converting all U.S. school buses to zero emissions. NextEra, the world’s leading clean-energy giant, is uniquely poised to gain from Biden’s agenda.

