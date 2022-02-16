(Bloomberg) -- NextEra Energy Inc. signed a 20-year agreement to sell wind power to a Houston company planning to make gasoline from natural gas in the world’s biggest shale field.

The renewable-energy giant will supply 1,000 gigawatt-hours annually to closely held Nacero Inc.’s proposed fuel-making plant in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the companies said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

NextEra’s deliveries of wind power will complement supplies of electricity from a 200-megawatt solar array that Nacero plans to locate adjacent to the plant. Construction is scheduled to begin this year. Financial terms were not disclosed and the power-purchase agreement is contingent on the project hitting key development milestones.

