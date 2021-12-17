(Bloomberg) -- The National Football League and the National Hockey League have both postponed games as more players tested positive for Covid-19.

The NHL has postponed the games of three teams. The Calgary Flames, already postponed since Dec. 13, now have their games on hold until Dec. 23. The Florida Panthers and the Colorado Avalanche are on hold until “at least” after the holiday break which ends on Dec. 27.

Other games in the NHL are also reportedly being postponed. WCVB Channel 5 is reporting that two upcoming Bruins games are being delayed, one is against the Avalanche and the other against the Montreal Canadiens.

The NFL, which on December 16 updated its Covid-19 protocols, has postponed several games after a surge in cases that has seen over 100 players test positive in the past week. Among the matchups delayed are the Las Vegas Raiders at the Cleveland Browns, The Seattle Seahawks at the Los Angeles Rams, and Washington Football Team at the Philadelphia Eagles.

Earlier in the day, the National Basketball Association’s Enes Kanter, who has recently made news on Twitter with his comments about China and human rights concerns, noted that more than 55 basketball players have tested positive this month and asked if the league should pause its season.

Nationwide, covid infections have jumped 60% since late October to an average of more than 120,000 a day.

