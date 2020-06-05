NFL Apologizes for Not Listening to Players Earlier on Racism

(Bloomberg) -- National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell on Friday apologized for not listening to NFL players earlier when they spoke out about racism, saying the league backs the Black Lives Matter movement.

“We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier, and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest,” Goodell said in a video posted on Twitter.

Goodell said the protests are “emblematic of the centuries of silence, inequality and oppression of black players, coaches, fans, and staff.”

