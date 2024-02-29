(Bloomberg) -- Private equity firm Fenway Partners has paused its efforts to sell football helmet maker Riddell, and is instead seeking new debt and preferred equity, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Bids for the company, which supplies helmets to the National Football League and holds the license for collectible versions for fans, came in at around $600 million, said the people, who asked not to be identified because discussions are private. Fenway was seeking about $800 million for the business, Bloomberg previously reported.

Fenway is instead in discussions with a private credit lender for roughly $350 million of debt and around $125 million of preferred equity, the people said. Proceeds would be used to pay a dividend and refinance existing debt, they added. The terms aren’t final and plans could change, they said.

A representative for Fenway declined to comment. A representative for Riddell didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Selling the business has proved challenging for Fenway, which purchased it in 2003. In the years since, Riddell has battled lawsuits over concussions suffered by football players wearing its helmets. Fenway, which hasn’t tried to raise a new flagship fund since 2006, set up new vehicles to take stakes in the business starting several years ago, giving it more time to work out an exit plan.

Riddell generates around $85 million in annual adjusted earnings before interest, depreciation and amortization, the people. Last year, it announced a seven-year extension of its deal with the NFL, through the 2030 season.

