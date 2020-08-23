(Bloomberg) --

The National Football League is investigating a series of positive Covid-19 test results processed by one laboratory that handles samples from multiple teams.

The league didn’t identify the teams impacted by the positive tests on Saturday but said in a statement that it’s working with lab owner BioReference to sort out the matter. The affected teams were working on verifying whether the positive results were accurate or in error, according to the statement.

None of the other labs used by the league for virus tests has had similar results, the NFL said. The Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns both received positives from Saturday’s round of tests, all of which turned out to be false, ESPN reported. Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen was among multiple Bills players who received false positives, according to the network.

The teams “are taking immediate precautionary measures” to limit the spread of the virus, including contact tracing, isolation and schedule changes, the NFL said.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.