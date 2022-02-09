(Bloomberg) -- The National Football League is evaluating a policy that requires teams to interview minorities for top jobs after criticism that it doesn’t do enough for people of color.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday that the league must listen to and learn from Brian Flores, the former Miami Dolphins head coach who has accused the NFL of pervasive racial bias and failing to live up to its so-called Rooney Rule. The league wants to see more Black coaches and must do more to diversify the entire organization, Goodell said in a press conference.

While the NFL has been bedeviled by questions about race for years, the bombshell lawsuit filed this month by Flores, who is Black, has ignited a more urgent call for change. Goodell said the league is evaluating the Rooney Rule and looking to bring in outside experts to better diversify the coach-hiring process.

“We won’t tolerate discrimination,” he said. “If there are policies that we need to modify, we’re going to do that.”

