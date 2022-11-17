(Bloomberg) -- Sunday’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns will be moved to Ford Field in Detroit due to a severe snowstorm expected to hit western New York this weekend, the National Football League said on Thursday.

The NFL said it was making the decision “out of an abundance of caution” and due to public safety concerns.

Ahead of the storm, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has already declared a state of emergency for parts of western New York and banned travel on Interstate 90 from 4 p.m. ET Thursday.

The storm is expected to bury the region under a near-record amount of snow, with 3-4 feet (1-1.2 meters) of it forecast to fall by Sunday night. Some areas could see even higher snow totals of as much as 6 feet.

