(Bloomberg) -- Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay has been on a buying spree, purchasing a baseball signed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for more than $50,000 and the Fender Mustang guitar used by Kurt Cobain in Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” music video for $4.7 million in the month of May alone.

These objects will join Irsay’s burgeoning collection of manuscripts, sports memorabilia, musical instruments, and artifacts, some 80 pieces of which will go on display for a few days in New York at the Hammerstein Ballroom. There will be an invitation-only concert with Irsay and his band on June 2, and a public viewing on Friday, June 3, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Bloomberg caught up with Irsay in advance of the festivities. He talked about how much putting together a world-class collection costs and what it would take for him to part with it. The interview has been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.

Let’s start with your most recent purchase of Kurt Cobain’s guitar at auction.

I know the guitar market so well, and it’s a hard market to know. I bought the Pink Floyd guitar for $4 million, so I knew [the Cobain guitar auction] was going to be a significant number. I told myself I was only going to bid $2.2 million and watch the rest unfold. But then I thought about it more while I was in Hawaii, and late that night I said, ‘If we stick at $2.2 million then I know we won’t get it.’ So I just came up with a number: I decided on $3.8 million. And then I went to sleep, and my people said it was incredible—the hammer came down at $3.75 million. Obviously after [auction house fees] it was $4 point something.

You don’t just buy guitars—you also spent $2.4 million on the original typescript scroll of Jack Kerouac’s On the Road. What connects everything in your collection?

It’s a spiritual thread about people who have an interest in changing the world for the better. Everything is spiritual. Everyone is searching for God. Everyone is looking, and that’s what music does. It elevates the spirit, and anything in the collection, you know, is from very powerful people that have changed the world.

How much would you estimate you’ve spent on the collection to date?

Probably somewhere close to $100 million when you take everything all in. But I would say, if someone from another country that had a lot of money offered me a billion dollars for the collection, I wouldn’t sell it.

A billion dollars is a lot of money to turn down, even in theory.

The collection in its totality is unprecedented. It’s been put together very meticulously. There’s a reason why it’s heavy in Abraham Lincoln and John F. Kennedy memorabilia, it’s heavy in the Beatles, particularly John Lennon. It’s like, if you’re buying stocks, you buy McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, the big ones. And I’m buying the difference-makers, the biggest of the bigs.

A lot of collectors are very private, but you’ve turned your collection into a literal traveling show.

I really enjoy sharing it with the public and letting people get to know it. I don’t feel like I own anything. I’m a steward. You never see a hearse pulling a U-Haul, so it’s like, I borrow it. It’ll be someone else’s someday soon. And so I try to be a good steward and make sure that people get a chance to see it, experience it, enjoy it, and have it come alive as much as possible.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.