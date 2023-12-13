19h ago
NFL Owners to Award Super Bowl LXI to Los Angeles, ESPN Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The owners of NFL teams are slated to make Los Angeles the host of Super Bowl LXI, which is to take place in 2027, ESPN reported.
The measure is scheduled to be voted on during Wednesday’s league meetings in Dallas.
Five years ago, the NFL revised its selection process for picking the host of the Super Bowl to instead focus on one city as a potential host, according to the report.
Los Angeles was previously the Super Bowl host in February 2022, when the hometown Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals to win their second championship title.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.