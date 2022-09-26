(Bloomberg) -- The National Football League announced it would be replacing the Pro Bowl in favor of a weeklong event that features skills competitions and flag football as the annual game struggles with ratings in recent years.

The new “Pro Bowl Games” will make their debut to football fans in this season’s upcoming event, which is slated to be held in Las Vegas and will culminate with the flag football game on February 5, 2023.

Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions group will help shape programming throughout the week in conjunction with other partners including ESPN, the league said in a statement.

“We’ve received invaluable feedback from players, teams and fans about reimagining the Pro Bowl, and as a result, we’re thrilled to use The Pro Bowl Games as a platform to spotlight Flag football as an integral part of the sport’s future while also introducing fun, new forms of competition and entertainment that will bring our players, their families and fans closer than ever before,” NFL Executive Vice President Peter O’Reilly said.

Official schedules for the Verizon Communications Inc.-sponsored event will be released later in the season, the league added.

Ratings for the Pro Bowl have dramatically declined since Walt Disney Co.’s ESPN gained the broadcast rights to the game in 2015. In that year, nearly 9 million people tuned in compared to about 11 million the year prior when the game was on NBC, according to Sports Business Journal.

In the years that followed, ratings for the Pro Bowl averaged around 8 million viewers before dropping to a 16-year low of 6.7 million last season.

