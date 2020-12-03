(Bloomberg) -- For the first time in NFL history, we may have an undefeated and winless team in the same season. That somehow seems fitting for 2020.

The 11-0 Steelers have a tough schedule but should be favored in all of their remaining games. They host Washington and Indianapolis and travel to Buffalo, Cincinnati and Cleveland. The toughest test will probably be the matchup at the Bills. They finish their season at division rival Cleveland.

On the flip side, the Jets will be underdogs in all of their remaining games. They face the Seahawks, Rams and Patriots on the road while hosting the Raiders and Browns. Like the Steelers, the Jets will face an arch division rival in Week 17. Yes, the Jets play New England to end the season. How ironic would it be if New England’s Bill Belichick has something up his sleeve to prevent the Jets from landing the prize of the draft, Clemson star Trevor Lawrence.

Before we move on to this week’s value plays, lets recap how we fared last week.

Bulls

QB: Carson Wentz: (Actual 19.8, Proj. 17.5)

QB: Deshaun Watson: (Actual 33.1, Proj. 23.1)

WR: Will Fuller (Actual 35.1, Proj. 16.2)

TE: Evan Engram (Actual 16.9, Proj. 10.5)

Bears

RB: J.D. McKissic: (Actual 4.7, Proj. 11.7)

Low Volatility

WR: Calvin Ridley: (Actual 17, Proj. 16.5)

Week 13 Value Picks

QB: Mitchell Trubisky: Believe it or not, the much maligned Bears quarterback owns the Lions. He has thrown 12 TDs in his last 4 games against Detroit. (Projected for 16.6 points)

QB: Ryan Tannehill: Defenses must take away Derrick Henry and risk Ryan Tannehill beating them. Predicting Tannehill will against the Browns. (18.6 points)

RB: Jonathan Taylor: The Colts running back should be back this week and gets the Texans, who are the worst in the league against the run. (12.3 points)

RB: Raheem Mostert: The 49ers running back is healthy and looking for San Francisco to use the ground game to keep the potent Bills offense off the field. (13.4 points)

WR: Allen Robinson: The Bears wideout is Trubisky’s favorite target. Will pair him up with the Bears signal caller. (16.4 points)

WR: Jarvis Landry: The Browns could be in a high scoring game with the Titans. Will ride the hot hand. Landry is coming off an 8 catch, 143 yard and 1 touchdown game. (13.5 points)

TE: Mark Andrews: The Ravens will face the weak the Cowboys secondary. Lamar Jackson will be back and targeting Andrews often. (10 points)

TE: Mike Gesicki: Check the injury report, but if Ryan Fitzpatrick gets the start look for him to target Gesicki against the Bengals, who are 29th worst in the league against tight ends. (9.4 points)

