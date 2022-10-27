(Bloomberg) -- The Buffalo Bills released initial renderings of the team’s new NFL stadium on Thursday, the first look at the facility that secured the most public funding in US sports history.

The stadium will have stacked seating to help direct crowd noise down onto the playing field as well as radiant heating and a partial canopy to keep fans warm and protected from the elements. The facility is being built across the road from the current stadium in Orchard Park, New York, and is set to be ready for the 2026 football season.

The Bills tapped sports consultancy Legends and architectural firm Populous to help with the planning and designing of the new stadium. The capacity will be smaller than the current venue.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul supplied $600 million from the state budget to help finance the construction, while Erie County contributed an additional $250 million.

The team agreed to stay for 30 years upon completion of the construction.

Kim and Terry Pegula own the Bills. Terry Pegula, founder of natural gas producer East Resources, is worth about $8 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.