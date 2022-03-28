(Bloomberg) -- New York state taxpayers would spend $600 million to help build a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills with a capacity of least 60,000 people under a plan proposed by Governor Kathy Hochul.

Under an agreement with the team and Erie County, the Bills and the National Football League will contribute a combined $550 million to the $1.4 billion stadium and the county will chip in $250 million, Hochul, who hails from Buffalo and is running for election this year to her first full term, said in a news release Monday. The Bills agreed to stay in Buffalo for 30 years.

“New Yorkers can rest assured that their investment will be recouped by the economic activity the team generates,” Hochul said in the release.

The governor will advance the proposal in the state budget, which is due April 1 and must be approved by the state legislature. The Bills generate $27 million annually in direct income and sales taxes for New York, Erie County and Buffalo, and that revenue will grow to more than $1.6 billion over the 30-year lease period, according to the statement.

The Bills have played in their current stadium in Orchard Park since 1973, and the new stadium will be there as well.

The team’s billionaire owners, Kim and Terry Pegula, had threatened to move the team without a new stadium.

