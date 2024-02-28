(Bloomberg) -- The suites at Arrowhead Stadium made famous by Taylor Swift could soon get a makeover.

The National Football League’s Kansas City Chiefs, coming off of back-to-back Super Bowl wins, are looking to taxpayers to help finance major upgrades to their longtime home.

The NFL team unveiled plans for a proposed renovation to Arrowhead that would include new sideline clubs for fans, bigger video boards, exclusive entry points for important guests and suites at the more than 50-year-old stadium.

The team’s proposed renovations would cost $800 million, Chiefs Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Clark Hunt said during a press conference on Wednesday. He said his family, which owns the team, would invest $300 million of that figure. Hunt also said at the press conference that the team would not be willing to sign a lease for another 25 years “without the financing to properly renovate and reimagine the stadium.”

The plans also include three new pedestrian bridges across the parking lots to reduce traffic and dedicated ride-share areas. The “turf-covered activation zone” as well as a covered entertainment space would expand tailgate areas and host possible music acts.

Voters in Jackson County, which comprises some of Kansas City, on April 2 will decide the fate of a measure seeking to extend a three-eighths-cent sales tax that is set to expire in 2031. If it passes, the measure would put the tax in place for 40 years and the sales tax revenue would be used to finance a new ballpark for the city’s Major League Baseball team, the Kansas City Royals, as well as the improvements for Arrowhead Stadium.

The team is pushing for voters to approve the measure. The Chief’s website features a logo reading “On April 2nd, vote Yes on 1. Keep the Chiefs & Royals in Jackson County.” In addition the red logo is a nod to the city’s loyal sports culture.

“Keep it going!,” the page reads. “We are in a Golden Era of sports in Kansas City. Voting YES on April 2nd will continue the partnership between Jackson County and the Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Royals, keeping both teams in Jackson County for the next 50 years.”

A bevy of professional teams have sought public subsidies recently for their facilities. The teams often have leverage in their negotiations for public funding because they can threaten to relocate if their demands aren’t met. The Chiefs lease at Arrowhead Stadium ends in 2031.

The Chiefs tapped Populous Holdings, Inc. for the new stadium design. The sports architecture and design firm previously designed several NFL facilities including Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts, Houston’s NRG Stadium and State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

“This is where generations of Chiefs fans fell in love with the game,” Hunt said in a statement on Wednesday. “History has been written here, legends have been born here, and lifelong memories have been made within these walls.”

(Updates to add cost of proposed renovation in the fourth paragraph)

