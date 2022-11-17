(Bloomberg) -- Washington DC Attorney General Karl Racine expanded his legal fight with the Washington Commanders and billionaire owner Dan Snyder, alleging in a lawsuit that the National Football League team withheld security deposits from ticketholders -- sometimes for more than a decade.

The team “prioritized its own revenues over fairness” by holding onto hundreds of thousands of dollars in deposits paid since 1996 to secure premium seating at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, according to the suit filed Thursday in DC Superior Court. The deposits, usually 25% of the contract, averaged about $1,200 each.

The Commanders “capitalized on the fact that at the end of a long-term contract, many consumers simply forgot that they had ever paid a security deposit,” according to the suit. “When consumers did request the return of their security deposits, the team complicated the process by imposing extra, burdensome conditions that were contrary to the terms of the contracts (and not otherwise adequately disclosed).”

Last week, Racine filed a separate suit against Snyder and the team for misleading the public about an investigation into an allegedly toxic work environment for male and female employees. Snyder wasn’t named as a defendant in the suit filed Thursday.

In an emailed statement, the Commanders rejected the claims in the suit.

“The Team has not accepted security deposits for over 20 years in the case of premium tickets and over a decade in the case of suites, and we began returning them to season ticket holders as early as 2004,” according to the statement.

“Further, the team engaged an outside law firm and forensic auditors to conduct an extensive review of the team’s accounts which found no evidence that the team intentionally withheld security deposits that should have been returned to customers or that the team improperly converted any unclaimed deposits to revenue,” the Commanders said.

According to Racine, the Commanders were supposed to return deposits within 30 days of the expiration or renewal of the contract for the seats unless the ticketholder failed to pay or damaged their seats. Instead, the team allegedly kept the money for years.

In 2009, the team instituted a policy requiring customers to submit a signed written request to obtain their deposits, even though an employee had notified senior officers that the move violated the original contract, Racine said.

In 2014, after being told that keeping the deposits could violate Virginia law, the Commanders sent letters to some customers telling them their deposits were still being held, Racine said. But many of the accounts were inactive, so only a few dozen ticketholders got their deposits back, he said. Others were denied their deposits for other reasons, including for failing to sign a form, according to the suit.

The Commanders still held nearly $200,000 in unreturned security deposits as of March, Racine said.

According to the team’s statement, “in 2014, as part of a comprehensive review, team management was instructed to send notices to over 1,400 customers with deposits and return all security deposits requested.”

In addition to Racine’s probe, the team has been the focus of investigations by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

The committee in April said Snyder and other Commander executives might have “cheated fans and the NFL,” and urged the Federal Trade Commission to investigate. Jason Friedman, a former team sales executive, told the committee he was instructed by senior executives to withhold refundable deposits fans paid for premium seating. He said the organization “improperly converted unclaimed deposits into revenue” for other uses, lawmakers said.

Friedman also said the team underreported ticket revenue that should have been shared with the NFL by falsely claiming it came from unrelated special events, including concerts or college football games, the committee said.

The case is District of Columbia v Pro-Football Inc., Superior Court of District of Columbia.

