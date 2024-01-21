(Bloomberg) -- The NFL is poised to right the wrongs of the past and drastically increase the people of color leading teams this year, with there being more vacancies and a slew of qualified candidates. But the number of veteran White coaches with past success who are looking for new homes could threaten that.

There are seven openings — and maybe more coming — among the league’s 32 franchises, compared to just five in 2023. And like past years, there are several coaches who appear ready for a shot at the top job. That includes Antonio Pierce, the former interim head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders who one star player said needed to be made permanent to cement his return.

“I want to be a Raider,” Pro Bowl defensive end Max Crosby recently said. “But if we go in a different direction, there is nothing that is off the table.”

Crosby will likely be staying put as Pierce was officially named head coach of the Raiders on Friday.

The NFL had six head coaches of color this season — just 19% of a league in which the majority of players are Black — and they were successful with four making the postseason and accounting for about 30% of playoff teams. One coach from the group, Ron Rivera of the Washington Commanders, was fired.

New England added to their ranks by promoting 37-year-old Jerod Mayo to the top job. But Mayo replaced Bill Belichick, who led the Patriots to a record six Super Bowl victories and is among a group of veteran White coaches getting lots of media attention as candidates.

Belichick, 71, is already in advanced talks with the Atlanta Falcons. At 72, Pete Carroll hasn’t ruled out leading another team after leaving Seattle. Additional buzzy candidates with head coaching experience include 60-year-old Jim Harbaugh, who’s fresh off leading the University of Michigan to a title, Dan Quinn (53) and Mike Vrabel (48).

Diversity in coaching and leadership positions has long been a struggle for the NFL. Despite being founded in 1920, the league’s first Black head coaching hire was Art Shell in 1989. The NBA had its first Black coach in 1966, when Bill Russell took control of the Boston Celtics.

The league instituted the Rooney Rule, a statute designed to increase diversity in leadership positions, in 2003. That has improved the situation with number of head coaches of color reaching a high of eight three times, the most recent in 2018.

According to the league’s 2023 diversity report, only 15, or 19%, of the 77 head coaches hired since 2012 were coaches of color. Meanwhile, two-thirds of NFL players are people of color, according to the Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport.

“I don’t think we’ve ever done enough,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said at the league’s winter meetings in December.

The NFL didn’t respond to requests for comment for this story.

The league’s legitimacy in interviewing diverse candidates is also currently on trial. Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores filed a lawsuit in 2022 saying he and other Black coaches face racial discrimination. Among the allegations, Flores alleged the New York Giants gave him a “sham” interview, and that he was a candidate for the job only to meet Rooney Rule mandates.

The role of diversity programs in the US are in flux after the Supreme Court last year effectively barred universities from using race as a factor in admissions. There’s also increasing criticism of corporate America’s push to hire more people of color and women from the political right wing.

Herman Edwards, a Black man and former NFL head coach and player, said owners are focused on hiring from successful coaching trees. For example, Edwards worked under Tony Dungy, a Black coach who won a Super Bowl.

But even that’s not enough. The poster boy for having a stout resume and not getting a top job has been Eric Bieniemy. Alongside head coach Andy Reid, he helped lead the Kansas City Chiefs to three Super Bowl appearances and two championships.

Bieniemy, now the offensive coordinator for Washington, has interviewed for several top jobs, but hasn’t been hired. The two people who preceded Bieniemy as Kansas City’s offensive coordinator, Doug Pederson and Matt Nagy, both became head coaches.

“The problem is the fact that [Bieniemy] has probably had over 10 interviews and he hasn’t gotten hired,” Edwards said. “You would think in 2024 we wouldn’t be talking about this, but we are.”

One hurdle is that these jobs are filled quickly in the weeks after the season, leaving hiring committees that often include ownership going with what’s familiar, according to Darius Walker, partner and head of North American sports at executive search firm Nolan Partners.

They select someone based “on vibe and gut because they’re asking people to hire a coach in a condensed time frame,” Walker said. “They don’t have a whole lot of repetition in doing that.”

