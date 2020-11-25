(Bloomberg) -- Clark County, Nevada, drew on a reserve account to make an upcoming debt payment due for bonds sold to finance a stadium for the Las Vegas Raiders football team.

The county, home to Las Vegas, withdrew $11.6 million from a reserve fund to make a nearly $16 million debt payment due Dec. 1, according to a regulatory filing dated Nov. 25. It affected a reserve fund sub-account, which will be left with a balance of about $47.9 million, while another sub-account with a $9.4 million balance wasn’t drawn upon.

Clark County sold $645.1 million in investment-grade bonds in 2018 to help finance the cost of the National Football League stadium where the Raiders play. Drawing on reserves for debt payments is typically a sign that borrowers are struggling to pay their debt, and multiple issuers have done so during the pandemic-induced recession.

The filing was made by a representative at Zions Bank Public Finance, which handles disclosure services for the county. Erik Pappa, a spokesperson for the county, did not have an immediate comment.

The football stadium is estimated to cost nearly $2 billion, but public investment in the project is capped at $750 million, according to the Las Vegas Stadium Authority. Clark County uses a hotel room tax to help pay the bonds, which is a revenue source that’s been particularly hurt by the pandemic as people cut down on travel for business and vacations.

Failure to replenish the reserve withdrawal is not considered a default, which can give investors certain legal rights, according to the disclosure notice.

