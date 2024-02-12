(Bloomberg) -- Las Vegas hosted its first Super Bowl on Sunday after decades of being ignored by pro sports. The National Football League already wants to do it again.

“The hospitality here, you outdid it,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said at a news conference Monday morning. “It’s safe to say everyone looks forward to coming back.”

The first Super Bowl in Las Vegas, which saw the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers in an overtime thriller, marks an important milestone for a city that’s trying to become one of the world’s sports capitals. Over the past eight years, it has been collecting sports franchises and events.

Even prior to the game, league officials were teasing that Las Vegas had earned a spot in the NFL’s Super Bowl rotation, joining cities such as Miami and Phoenix. They pointed to the hospitality-laden Las Vegas Strip and its proximity to Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, as selling points.

Over Super Bowl week, the Strip’s dozens of hotels and casinos hosted half-a-million visitors. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority expects that the big game created $500 million in economic impact for the area.

The Strip, which hosted its first Formula 1 race just a few months ago, buzzed with activity all week, with concert venues and nightclubs going all-out on their programming. Tables at some of these parties could go for more than $100,000.

Brands got in on the action. Fanatics Inc. hosted celebrities like Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady in a club at the Cosmopolitan. Sports Illustrated had the Chainsmokers perform for a packed crowd at the Wynn. Hospitality company h.wood Group held a multi-night series of parties in a giant tent with Jack Harlow and Future — and it was all sponsored by Yum Brands Inc.’s Taco Bell.

Goodell had his own Commissioner’s Party, too, at the Wynn, hosting the likes of Raiders owner Mark Davis, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Peyton Manning.

Next season, football’s biggest game will be played in New Orleans, another of the NFL’s favorite spots.

“I believe we had a very successful Super Bowl week,” said Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo, a Republican. “The state of Louisiana and New Orleans have a high bar to get over now.”

