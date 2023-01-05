Jan 5, 2023
NFL Says It Hasn’t Decided Yet on Resuming Bills-Bengals Game
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The NFL hasn’t made a final decision about the status of the game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals that was suspended on Monday, a league spokesperson told Bloomberg News.
The matchup was postponed after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle. He suffered a cardiac episode on the field that required him to be administered CPR.
The NFL spokesperson added that the league continues to “explore all options.”
Scrapping the game entirely poses a set of headaches for the most-watched US sports league. The Bills (12-3) are vying for the No. 1 seed in the AFC with the Kansas City Chiefs, with Buffalo holding the tiebreaker from its October win. The Bengals, for their part, lead the AFC North.
Hamlin, 24, was making “remarkable improvement” and appeared to be “neurologically intact,” the Bills said Thursday on Twitter, citing doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
The AP reported earlier that the NFL wouldn’t resume the Bills-Bengals game, citing people familiar with the matter.
--With assistance from Caitlin Fichtel.
(Updates with comment from NFL spokesperson.)
