(Bloomberg) -- With the Atlanta Falcons hiring Raheem Morris, the NFL has set a record for the number of head coaches from diverse backgrounds.

Nine teams will have head coaches of color when the next season begins. The NFL’s previous record of eight had been the top mark since 2011 (in 2017 and 2018 the league matched that count).

The NFL has long vied to increase the number of head coaches from diverse backgrounds though its Rooney Rule, which requires each team with a head coaching vacancy to interview two candidates of color.

Both Morris and Jerod Mayo, the newly appointed New England Patriots head coach, mark the first time in both franchises’ history that each has had a Black man at the head coaching position.

Recently hired Dave Canales, of the Carolina Panthers, is the only head coach of Hispanic descent in the NFL and just the fifth in league history.

The Las Vegas Raiders are among the NFL’s best at hiring candidates from underrepresented backgrounds. Antonio Pierce, the former Super Bowl champion hired last week, is the fifth diverse head coach at the franchise, a league high.

Incumbent head coaches from diverse background include the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Mike Tomlin, the Houston Texans’ DeMeco Ryans, the New York Jets’ Robert Saleh, Miami Dolphins Mike McDaniel, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Todd Bowles.

The final two head coaching openings that remain are with the Washington Commanders and Seattle Seahawks.

