(Bloomberg Law) -- The National Football League has hired former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch to defend it in a high-profile race discrimination case filed earlier this month by former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.

Lynch, a partner at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, is working with the law firm’s chairman Brad Karp on the litigation, according to sources familiar with the situation. The Dolphins, also named as a defendant in the case, have turned to Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan litigator William Burck, the sources said.

The NFL, Dolphins, and both firms declined to comment.

Flores accused the league of pervasive racial bias in the lawsuit, filed Feb. 1 in a New York federal court. The litigation also named three NFL teams—the Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, and New York Giants—as defendants. Flores, who is Black and Hispanic, was fired by the Dolphins in January and was not subsequently chosen to fill several NFL head coach openings.

Flores is represented by Douglas Wigdor, the New York trial lawyer behind bombshell discrimination and harassment lawsuits against Fox News, disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein, and the Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

The NFL in a statement this month called Flores’ claims meritless and said diversity is core to its mission. The league said it would investigate a specific allegation in Flores’ lawsuit accusing the Dolphins and the team’s owner, real estate billionaire Stephen Ross, of offering the ex-coach a $100,000 bonus for each game lost during the 2019 season.

Burck is co-managing partner of Quinn Emanuel’s Washington office and co-chair of the firm’s crisis law and strategy group.

Separate firms are said to be advising the NFL itself on its investigation of the Dolphins, as well as the team’s ownership, which led by Ross could lose control of the franchise. NFL.com, a news website owned by the league, reported Monday that violations of competitive integrity rules could force Ross to sell the Dolphins. Three-fourths of the NFL’s 32 team owners would need to vote Ross out of the league.

The league has enjoyed a longtime relationship with Paul Weiss, which since 2007 has had a role on nearly 25% of all cases involving the NFL in U.S. federal courts, according to Bloomberg Law data.

Paul Weiss’ Karp has for years handled concussion and benefits litigation for the NFL. He also leads the Wall Street firm, which is among the most profitable in the country.

Lynch ran the Justice Department for two years during the Obama administration and joined Paul Weiss in 2019. She was tapped by the New York-based NFL in late 2020 to work on an inquiry into claims of misconduct involving owners of what was then called the Washington Football Team.

That team, controlled by Daniel Snyder and formerly known as the Redskins, adopted the Commanders nickname earlier this month. The Commanders and Snyder are also now the subject of another NFL investigation into allegations of sexual harassment in the workplace.

