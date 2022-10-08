(Bloomberg) -- The National Football League said it will modify its concussion protocol to enhance player safety after an investigation of the injury to a Miami Dolphins quarterback.

The move comes after Tua Tagovailoa displayed signs of apparent brain trauma when he was slammed head first into the turf during a Sept. 29 game in Cincinnati. The injury, the second sustained by Tagovailoa in less than a week, had ignited a flurry of criticism against the league’s concussion protocol.

Ataxia -- a term describing impaired balance or stability and motor coordination or dysfunctional speech caused by a neurological issue -- will be added to the protocol’s “no-go” symptoms, the NFL and the National Football League Players Association said in a joint statement Saturday.

Players diagnosed with ataxia “will be prohibited from returning to the game, and will receive the follow-up care required by the protocol,” according to the statement.

“While the investigation determined that the team medical staff and unaffiliated medical professionals followed the steps of the protocol as written, the NFL and NFLPA agree that the outcome in this case is not what was intended when the protocols were drafted,” the statement said.

