(Bloomberg) -- The National Football League was urged by a group of state attorneys generals to improve working conditions for female employees following allegations that the organization is a hostile workplace for the women.

Attorneys general from six states wrote to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell urging him to take “swift action” in response to reports that dozens of former employees described a “pervasive culture of sexism and widespread workplace discrimination,” New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement.

“In 2014, we watched in horror as the video of Ray Rice brutally attacking his fiancé was made public,” James said. “In the aftermath of that disturbing incident and too many others, the NFL promised to do better, take gender violence seriously, and improve conditions for women within the league. We now know that they did nothing of the sort.”

