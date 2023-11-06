NFL Viewership Rises 6% as Amazon and ABC Draw in More Viewers

(Bloomberg) -- The NFL’s TV audience is up 6% this season, driven by gains for Thursday Night Football at Amazon.com Inc.’s Prime Video and more viewers at Walt Disney Co.’s ABC and ESPN networks.

Ratings for Thursday Night Football, on Prime exclusively for the second season, are up 25% after a slow start a year ago, averaging 12.5 million viewers a game, according to Nielsen data.

Monday Night Football on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 is up 13%, averaging 15.4 million viewers a night after Disney began simulcasting more games on ABC to help fill out the network’s schedule.

The rise in NFL viewership has been good news for TV networks that have had little else new to offer in the TV season that began last September. Strikes by writers and actors have halted production of comedies and dramas, making live football even more important. Paramount Global said last week it has nearly sold out the February 2024 Super Bowl on CBS.

While Amazon and ESPN have the biggest gains, the most popular NFL broadcast overall is NBC’s Sunday Night Football. Ratings for the program are up 7% this season and averaging 20.5 million viewers per game.

The increase in TV viewing could be due to a variety of factors beyond Hollywood’s labor troubles — including some big matchups. Aaron Rodgers made his debut as quarterback of the New York Jets in prime time on Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills.

Taylor Swift’s relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been a draw as well, given her frequent appearances at games with friends and the player’s family.

“Taylor Swift isn’t hurting the NFL viewership,” DraftKings Inc. Chief Executive Officer Jason Robins said on Bloomberg TV last week, adding she is “bringing some new people in.”

“I’m sure the NFL is enjoying that,” he said.

However not everyone is benefiting. NFL ratings at Fox are down 2% this year, with the network averaging 17.2 million viewers a game.

