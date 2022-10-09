(Bloomberg) -- The crypto management carousel just keeps on spinning.

The latest in a spate of C-suite departures in the sector comes from nonfungible token marketplace OpenSea, where Brian Roberts has exited from the role of chief financial officer after less than a year in the job.

Roberts, who joined the NFT platform in December after seven years at ride-sharing firm Lyft Inc., said in a LinkedIn post he’ll be an adviser to OpenSea.

“I remain incredibly bullish on web3 and especially OpenSea,” Roberts said in the post. Web3 is a vision of a decentralized internet built around blockchains.

The digital-asset sector has shed $2 trillion in value since a November 2021 peak, crushed by tightening monetary policy and blowups at crypto firms. Trading volumes for NFTs -- digital art and other collectibles recorded on blockchains -- have also sunk. OpenSea announced major job cuts in July.

The shakeout in the crypto sector is also buffeting senior management: for instance, the co-founders of bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network LLC recently left their positions and the chief executive officer of digital-asset exchange Kraken stepped down.

The changing of the guard in the roughly decade-old industry is stoking questions about what kind of crypto sector will emerge from this year’s rout.

