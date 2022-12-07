(Bloomberg) -- Almost a year after the nonfungible token (NFT) frenzy crested, demand for the digital certificates of ownership has evaporated. Sales have dropped to the lowest level since July 2021 — back when OpenSea was the only trading venue among the top five to have opened. One bright spot: Magic Eden, the only one among five marketplaces tracked by DappRadar to record an increase in sales volumes from the prior month.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.