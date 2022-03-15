NFTs Are Coming to Instagram, Zuckerberg Says

(Bloomberg) -- Mark Zuckerberg, speaking at the SXSW Conference and Festivals in Austin, Texas, has confirmed that NFTs or nonfungible tokens are coming to Instagram, Engadget’s Karissa Bell reports.

The founder and CEO of the re-named Meta Platforms said the company was working to bring NFTs to Instagram “in the near term.”

As for the specific timing of the capability, Zuckerberg added, “I’m not ready to kind of announce exactly what that’s going to be today.”

Meta Working on Plans to Let Users Create and Sell NFTs, FT Says

