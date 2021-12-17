(Bloomberg) -- The National Hockey League announced that it would postpone games for three teams that have experienced large Covid-19 outbreaks on their rosters.

Games for the Calgary Flames were already postponed since Dec. 13, and postponements now extend through their Dec. 23 game against Seattle. The Florida Panthers and Colorado Avalanche also had their games postponed through Dec. 23.

All three teams are currently slated to return to play on Dec. 27 when the NHL’s holiday break concludes.

