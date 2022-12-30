(Bloomberg) -- Streaming is changing how Americans watch sports. Gary Bettman has a plan for how the National Hockey League, which he’s run as commissioner for three decades, can be in a strong position to take advantage.

The league saw the value of digital sports rights back in 2013 when it signed a landmark 12-year deal with Rogers Communications Inc. in Canada that included streaming to mobile devices and satellite radio. Then in 2021, the NHL inked a seven-year pact with Walt Disney Co., with some games on its ABC or ESPN networks and many more streaming exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu.

“You’re going to see more of an evolution,” Bettman, 70, said in an interview. “Streaming is going to become more important and the national presence is going to become increasingly important.”

Live sports are one of the few reasons people still pay for cable TV, but the shift to streaming services may accelerate cord-cutting and the downfall of regional sports networks. Tech giants are rushing to meet customer demand, with the National Football League announcing earlier this month that it had awarded rights to a coveted package of out-of-town games to Alphabet Inc.’s YouTube. Amazon.com Inc. already shows Thursday Night Football games, while Apple Inc. has a deal with Major League Baseball.

Bettman said sports leagues can’t ditch cable altogether, but “you’ve got to be agile enough to keep an eye on the trends and be prepared to embrace them.”

“The most important thing is you’ve got to provide your fans with easy access which is fairly priced,” he said. “But also when you’re looking at the millennials and Gen Zs, they want more than just the games now. They want behind the scenes.”

That means more locker room footage and coverage around special events such as the Winter Classic in Boston on Jan. 2. The league is also using additional camera angles during its broadcasts and more real-time data, including from a sensor-embedded puck.

Faster Pace

Hockey has a built-in advantage: It’s already a faster-paced sport than most, making fans less likely to turn away for fear of missing a crucial moment. But to Bettman, the extra content ensures fans remain engaged while watching at home.

“A slow pace puts younger people on their phones and has them start doing other things,” he said.

Bettman said it’s “not new news” that more young people are playing soccer relative to hockey. “That’s no surprise because of the barriers of entry” such as access to an ice rink and expensive equipment, he said.

While falling behind in participation, he dismissed the idea that professional soccer in the US may overtake the NHL in terms of popularity, jeopardizing its spot among the so-called Big Four leagues, along with the NFL, NBA and MLB.

“Our game is still among the ‘Big Four’ and will be, as far as I’m concerned, forever,” he said. He added that the NHL is content with its lineup of 32 teams.

“We’re not looking to expand,” Bettman said. “We are getting expressions of interest, which we always listen to as you should. But I don’t see anything in our immediate future.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.